Harte Gold Announces First Closing of Common Share Tranche for $19 Million

Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:HRT)(FRANKFURT:H4O)(OTC:HRTFF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the first closing ("First Close") of the common share tranche of its Bought Deal Private Placement ("Bought Deal") announced December 12, 2017 (the "Offering"), including a significant new investment from Orion Mine Finance II LP ("Orion"), for gross proceeds of $19,311,688.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 41,088,698 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.47 per Common Share. Upon final closing of the Bought Deal anticipated on or before January 8, 2018, Orion Mine Finance II LP ("Orion") will hold approximately 7.2% of the Company, after giving effect to Appian Natural Resources Fund maintaining its pro rata shareholding.

The Company plans to use the gross proceeds from Common Shares issued to fund continued development of the Sugar Zone Property including mill construction, an updated resource estimate, a National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report and general working capital purposes.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and received a Phase I Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 guidelines. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

