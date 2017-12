Meadow Bay Gold Announces Resignation of Director and Officer

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / December 29, 2017 - Meadow Bay Gold Corp. ("Meadow Bay Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAY) (OTCQB:MAYGF) (Frankfurt: 20M, WKN A1C3DN) announces that Christopher Crupi has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective December 29, 2017. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Crupi for his contributions to the Company.

The Company also announces that board of directors has appointed Robert Dinning, Chairman and a director of the Company, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Dinning will continue to act as Chairman of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Meadow Bay Gold Corp. www.meadowbaygold.com

Robert Dinning, CEO, Chairman and Director

Tel: 604-641-4450

Matthew Harrington, Launch IR

Tel: 613-882-7467

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.