TMAC Resources Announces President and Chief Technology Officers Retirement

18:13 Uhr  |  Business Wire

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) advised today that Gordon Morrison is retiring as President and Chief Technology Officer, effective December 31, 2017, and will immediately transition to the part time role of Executive Advisor effective January 1, 2018.

Mr. MacGibbon stated, “On behalf of the board of directors and all TMAC stakeholders, I thank Gord for his dedication, commitment and tremendous contributions over the past five years as he played an instrumental role in TMAC Resources’ transformation from a private, exploration company to a TSX listed, new producing gold mining company. We are very pleased that Gord’s vast knowledge, wisdom and experience will continue to be available to the Company as he provides guidance and technical expertise in his new executive advisory role to TMAC and its exploration group as we continue to develop Hope Bay into Canada’s next gold mining district.”

ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES

TMAC holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Project located in Nunavut, Canada. TMAC is an emerging gold producer with the Doris Mine pouring first gold in the first quarter of 2017 and achieving commercial production in the second quarter of 2017. The Madrid and Boston properties are expected to commence production in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Company has an experienced, expert board of directors combined with exploration, development and operating teams with extensive track records of discovering, developing and operating high grade, profitable underground mines. TMAC’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.



Contact

TMAC Resources Inc.
Terry MacGibbon, 416-628-0216
Executive Chairman
or
Ann Wilkinson, 416-628-0216
Vice President, Investor Relations
www.tmacresources.com
or
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Daniel Gordon, 416-644-2020 or 514-939-3989
dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
www.renmarkfinancial.com


Bergbau
Kanada
www.tmacresources.com


