Galaxy Resources Limited - New Board Appointment

Perth - Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) (OTCMKTS:GALXF) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company of Ms Florencia Heredia as an Independent, Non-Executive Director.Ms Heredia has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry. She is an expert in mining law with extensive experience advising financial institutions and companies in complex mining transactions in Argentina and has repeatedly represented lenders in all mining project finance arranged in Argentina. She completed her law degree with honours (summa cum laude) from "Universidad Católica Argentina" in 1991 and completed a Masters degree in Business Law with honours (summa cum laude) from "Universidad Austral" in 1995. She also has an honours degree (summa cum laude) on corporate sustainability from IESC ("Instituto de Estudios para la Sustentabilidad Corporativa"). She has been a researcher in the Doctorate program of "Universidad Austral" in the areas of natural resources and environmental law. The principal focus of Ms Heredia's practice is natural resources, infrastructure and environmental law and finance law related to these areas, assisting multiple companies established in Argentina. She actively participated in the financing of the Bajo de la Alumbrera Project, the Cerro Vanguardia Project and led the financing of the Veladero Project these being all the major mining projects financed with international export credit agency support in Argentina. Among her many clients, she has represented Rio Tinto for many years especially in connection with the Potasio Rio Colorado Project, then acquired by Vale.Ms Heredia is an active member of the International Bar Association, where she held the position of Chair of the Mining Law Committee (2014-2015). She is currently council member of Seeril (Section of Energy Natural Resources and Infrastructure Law). She has been and currently is Trustee at Large of the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation, for which she also served as Secretary to the Board (2014-2015), a member of IMPS (International Mining Professionals Society) and also a member of the International Women Forum (Argentinean Chapter) among other relevant entities. She is also a member of the Academic Board of RADHEM in Argentina, a publication specializing in Energy and Natural Resources.For the past 20 years Ms Heredia has been repeatedly cited as a leading practitioner in Natural Resources law by, among others, Chambers & Partners, Who's Who Legal and Latin Lawyer 250, including being named "Mining Lawyer of the Year" in 2013, 2015 and 2016 by Who's Who Legal and one of the highlighted women in the Women in Law reviews.She is currently a senior partner of the leading Argentinian legal firm Allende & Brea.The Board of Directors of Galaxy now comprises:- Martin Rowley (Non-Executive Chairman and Director)- Anthony Tse (Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer)- George Zhang (Non-Executive Director)- Peter Bacchus (Non-Executive Director)- John Turner (Non-Executive Director)- Florencia Heredia (Non-Executive Director)Martin Rowley, Chairman of Galaxy commented, "I would like to personally thank Florencia for accepting my invitation to join the Galaxy Board. Her decision to become a director of Galaxy is a strong endorsement of Galaxy's business objectives and culture. Her strong track record and experience advising both domestic and international companies in Argentina and the respect she has at these levels will no doubt be invaluable to Galaxy as we progress the Sal De Vida project. The Galaxy Board now comprises of a mix of highly skilled professionals with experience in a diverse range of disciplines, that, on behalf of its shareholders, will continue to provide strong leadership as the Company progresses its strategy as a leading company in the lithium sector."





About Galaxy Resources Limited:



Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) is an international S&P / ASX 200 Index company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, Canada and Argentina. It wholly owns and operates the Mt Cattlin mine in Ravensthorpe Western Australia, which is currently producing spodumene and tantalum concentrate, and the James Bay lithium pegmatite project in Quebec, Canada.



Galaxy is advancing plans to develop the Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project in Argentina situated in the lithium triangle (where Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet), which is currently the source of 60% of global lithium production. Sal de Vida has excellent potential as a low cost brine-based lithium carbonate production facility.



Lithium compounds are used in the manufacture of ceramics, glass, and consumer electronics and are an essential cathode material for long life lithium-ion batteries used in hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as mass energy storage systems. Galaxy is bullish about the global lithium demand outlook and is aiming to become a major producer of lithium products.



