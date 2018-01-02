Ashburton Announces Board Appointment

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, to its Board of Directors. Effective immediately. Mr. Harpur will also be appointed President as well as Chief Operating Officer to assist in guiding the Company as it prepares to advance its Z-1 Zeolite project located in Cache Creek, BC.

Stephen Harpur is a Chartered Professional Accountant. After graduating from business school, Steve joined Richardson Greenshields in 1993 and spent the next six years as an investment advisor. Since 1993, Steve has raised equity for many small cap companies, both public and private.

Stephen has extensive experience in project management working for both himself and in a management position with a corporate restructuring and insolvency firm. Past projects include the following:

Built out a scalable e-commerce platform in the early 2000’s;

Completed a 30-unit residential construction project as part of a corporate restructuring;

Supervised multiple capital projects at a large composting and anaerobic digestion plant;

Designed and built the first industrial plant in Western Canada to de-package expired packaged food while recycling the packaging;

Oversaw two research projects in collaboration with a respected Canadian university to make and then test a potassium hydroxide fertilizer through crop trials; and,

Oversaw multiple research projects converting organic wastes into biofuels with co-funding from the National Research Council.

“I look forward to our team advancing the Z-1 Zeolite Project while concurrently developing markets for zeolite. I have personally purchased and used zeolite from the Z-1 on my own farm in the Okanagan and am excited to develop this deposit. I also look forward to evaluating all other properties within Ashburton’s portfolio and determining how to best extract value from these properties for our shareholders.” stated Stephen Harpur.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Harpur join the team of Ashburton. His experience in developing and commercializing various technologies and projects and connections to the academic, municipal, and business sectors will prove invaluable as we look to take our Z-1 Zeolite project to the next phase.” stated Mike England, CEO of Ashburton Ventures Inc.

David Gdanski has stepped down as both a Director and as President. In addition, Timothy Harvey has stepped down as COO. “I would like to thank both Mr. Gdanski and Mr. Harvey for their service and commitment to Ashburton and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on Canadian mineral projects in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada.

