Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

McLaren Resources Closes $350,000 Financing

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile
Toronto, January 2, 2018 - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FWB: 3ML) ("McLaren" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of $350,000. The financing consists of flow-through share units in the amount of $310,000 and common share units in the amount of $40,000 for aggregated gross proceeds of $350,000.

The Company has issued a total of 3,100,000 flow-through share units at a price of $0.10 per unit and 400,000 common share units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each flow-through unit consists of a common share issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. Each common share unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the flow-through units will be used by the Company for exploration expenditures on its gold properties located in the Timmins Gold District in Northern Ontario. Gross proceeds from the common share units will be used for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the financing, McLaren paid finder's fees consisting of $9,100 in cash and $15,400 by way of issuance of 154,000 common shares at a value of $0.10 per share to qualified registrants. As a result of the financing, Accilent Capital Management Inc., a principal shareholder of the Company, as a finder and also a subscriber of flow-through share units through its affiliate Pavilion Flow-Through LP, has increased its direct and indirect holding of the voting securities of the Company from 7,076,730 shares to 9,312,730 shares which represents 20% of the shares outstanding, and additionally has increased the number of warrants held from 3,189,000 to 4,289,000 warrants, which if fully exercised, would result in a 26% interest in the Company on a fully diluted basis.

The Company has also issued 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share for $50,000 of services to the Company by several service providers.

McLaren is focused on exploration work on its gold properties located in the Timmins Gold District including the TimGinn Property which hosts the former Gilles Lake Mine and is located adjacent to the Hollinger Mine operated by Goldcorp. Also located in Central Timmins is the Augdome Property which hosts gold mineralized zones located adjacent to the Dome Mine operated by Goldcorp. In East Timmins is the Blue Quartz property which hosts the former Blue Quartz Mine located 10 km north of the Black Fox Mine operated by McEwen Mining.

For more information, please contact: Radovan Danilovsky, Interim President, Phone: 905-903-6423

McLaren Resources Inc.
44 Victoria Street, Suite 1616
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1Y2

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

McLaren Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.mclarenresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap