Goldex Resources Corp. News Release: Corporate Update

VANCOUVER - Goldex Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GDX) ("Goldex" or the "Company") the Company wishes to announce that James Ravannack has stepped down as the CEO and Chairman of the Company to enable him to spend more time with his family and concentrate on his Company's oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr. Ravannack will remain as an active director supporting both current and new developments of the Company. Mr. Ross will take the position of CEO. The Board of Directors wishes to thank James Ravannack for his many years of service and leadership to the Company as it continues to work closely with the Guatemala Ministry of Energy & Mines to get approval for a mining license.

As the new CEO, Charles Ross decided with the Directors and advisors, certain criteria that needed to be met for new properties. The project's location and geology are crucial. The Company will target significant resources with near term production potential in a mining friendly jurisdiction. The projects will have development plans and ideally environmental permits and mining licenses in place as well as an in-country team that can be built on.

The Board of Directors approved Mr. Ross's development plan. The Company will begin looking for projects that meet the above criteria in West Africa where some of Africa's largest gold producers are situated.

CHARLES ROSS, President

Goldex Resources Corp.

For more information please visit: www.goldex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.







Suite 2300- 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver British Columbia Canada V6E 2K3

Telephone: (604) 699-4300 Facsimile: (604) 909-4682

www.goldex.ca



Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

