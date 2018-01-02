Tintina Announces New Board Member

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Resources Inc. (“Tintina” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Joscelyn to the Board of Directors of Tintina Resources Inc.



Mr. Joscelyn is a retired lawyer and active author and writer. His distinguished legal career spans experience as legal counsel for the Montana Department of State Lands (now Department of Natural Resources and Conservation), private practice in Helena with the firm Gough, Shanahan, Johnson, and up until his recent retirement, as Chief Deputy Attorney General for Montana Attorney General Tim Fox. Mr. Joscelyn will assume the role as Chairman of the Governance & Nominating Committee as well as a member of the board’s Audit Committee.

CEO John Shanahan stated, “Alan’s expertise and outstanding reputation in practicing law in Montana, combined with his passion and family history in the state dating back to territorial days, makes him the perfect candidate to sit on the Tintina Board. There is no doubt in my mind that he wants what is best for the citizens, the environment, and the economy of our state.”

Mr. Joscelyn will be replacing Megan Shroyer as an independent board member who stepped down from the board on December 31, 2017. Ms. Shroyer will continue to be involved in the Black Butte Project as an active member of the community driven Stakeholder Group. The Board of Directors would like to thank Ms. Shroyer for her service and valuable insights during her tenure as a member of the board.

Contact Information:

Tintina Resources Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, Director of Public Affairs

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@tintinaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s plans for advancing the Black Butte Copper Project, including plans for tailings and water management and the MOP application and expected outcomes. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company’s plans for tailings and water management will be implemented as expected and will have the intended benefits and that the results of exploration and development activities are consistent with management’s expectations. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to Tintina’s operation as a mineral exploration and development company and the Black Butte Copper Project that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including that results of exploration and development activities will not be consistent with management’s expectations, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the risk of accidents, labor disputes, inclement or hazardous weather conditions, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, ground control problems, earthquakes, flooding and all of the other risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities and the operation of a producing mine. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Tintina does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

