ML Gold Begins Drilling at Stars

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2018) - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a winter drilling program on its recently acquired Stars property (the "Property" or "Stars") (see news release dated November 22, 2017).

The Stars property is approximately 40 kilometres south-west of Houston, BC and lies within a highly prosperous porphyry belt passing through central BC. Year-round road access and limited snow accumulations make all-season operations possible. Currently, ML Gold has mobilized a diamond drill rig to the property and drilling is underway. The crew has set-up base in Houston BC, a short drive from the property, where local resources are available to support the drilling program. The program will consist of 2,500 metres of drilling in five to six drill holes designed to test copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization identified at and near surface to depth.

The Stars property hosts highly anomalous chargeability over an area of at least 3 by 4 kilometres and is open in multiple directions. Extensive copper mineralization is visible where the bedrock outcrops through the glacial cover in the low lying areas. Of only 9 historic shallow holes drilled on the property, one ended in 0.56% copper at only 110 metres, and another over one kilometre away returned 142 metres @ 0.25% copper (not assayed for gold). Considering the shallow nature of the historic drilling, there is a high probability that deeper drilling will identify a vertically extensive mineralizing system responsible for the high level style of mineralization including chalcocite-bornite-chalcopyrite observed at and near surface.

Adrian Smith, President of ML Gold comments "We are thrilled by the speed in which our team was able to bring together the property, permitting, and resources necessary to give our shareholders exposure to drill what could be a significant new porphyry discovery in BC. We are excited by the quality and prospectively of the project that we have acquired and believe that the Stars will play a key role in the resurgence of this prolific mining district in the highly resource friendly jurisdiction of central BC."

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.mlgoldcorp.com. You may also email info@mlgoldcorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

