Sailfish Royalty Announces Shares to Commence Trading on the TSX-V under the Symbol FISH

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: FISH) ("Sailfish") is pleased to announce that, further to its December 22, 2017 press release, the no par value shares of Sailfish will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 under the symbol "FISH".

Sailfish is a yield-focused royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.'s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.

