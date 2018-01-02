Black Tusk Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

January 2, 2017 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, British Columbia. Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce a proposed private placement offering of up to 3,333,333 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for total proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.20 per share for a two-year term.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for mineral exploration and general working capital purposes.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Pursuant to the Goldsmith Option Agreement, the Company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred percent

(100%) undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property situated approximately is situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn,

CEO

