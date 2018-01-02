Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Berkwood Resources Ltd. Received LEI NUMBER

02.01.2018  |  The Newswire

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC, Canada / TheNewswire / January 2, 2018 - Berkwood Resources Ltd., ("Berkwood" or "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has been assigned the Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") number 52990096SHXS8L1NDF87. The European Union has adopted regulations that require use of the LEI as a barcode equivalent aimed at pinpointing systemic risks.

About the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (e.g., companies, banks, and investment funds). It is used to comply with a variety of financial reporting requirements. The Deutsche Borse Group has stated that "the LEI will clearly assist the regulatory authorities in monitoring and analysing threats to the stability of the financial markets, (but) it can also be utilised by counterparties internally for risk management purposes."

Berkwood meets the requirement for all companies listed on German Stock Exchanges (ie. Frankfurt Stock Exchange) to have an LEI number by January 3, 2018.

According to the website of the Deutsche B?rse Group, the LEI number will affect most aspects of the securities markets in Europe, including trading, clearing, settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity management, market data and indices. (See http://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/regulation/regulatorytopics/legal-entity-identifier)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Berkwood Resources Ltd.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
info@berkwoodresources.com or 1-778-945-2935 www.berkwoodresources.com

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Berkwood Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.berkwoodresources.com


