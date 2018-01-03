Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Suncor Energy appoints new member to Board of Directors

00:00 Uhr  |  Marketwired

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 2, 2018) - Michael Wilson, chair of the board of directors of Suncor is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Houston to the company's board. Mr. Houston's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2018.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Dennis Houston to the Suncor board of directors," said Mr. Wilson. "He joins us, having extensive experience in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry, including refinery optimization, crude oil trading and pipeline and marine transportation. Together with our other board members, I'm confident he'll bring value for Suncor's shareholders in stewarding their interests."

Dennis Houston's career spanned nearly 36 years at ExxonMobil Corporation from 1974 to 2010. At the time of his retirement in 2010, he served as executive vice president, refining & supply, where he helped form and build a global supply and transportation business for ExxonMobil. He also oversaw the optimization of over 35 refineries, the buying and selling of crude oil and cargo products, and distribution, pipeline operations and marine transportation. Prior to that, Mr. Houston held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility, including international postings with operating, trading or marketing responsibilities in Singapore, China and the Indian sub-continent, among other locations.

Dennis Houston has a bachelor's degree of science in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois.

For Mr. Houston's full biography and further information on Suncor's Board of Directors, visit suncor.com.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @SuncorEnergy or together.suncor.com



Contact

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Suncor Energy Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.suncor.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap