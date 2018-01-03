Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX-V: DBV) Closes Private Placement Financing

04:46 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V: DBV) is pleased to announce that it has closed its fully subscribed non-brokered private placement financing of 2,086,666 flow through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $250,399.92.  Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of Doubleview and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at $0.10 per share for the first year and $0.12 per share for the second year.

The securities issued under the private placement will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring on April 29, 2018.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration expenditures on the Company’s Canadian properties.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the–art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,


Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.
409 Granville St., Suite #880
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO
T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Source: Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX Venture:DBV, OTC Pink:DBLVF, FWB:1D4)

