FEAM Appoints Industry Veteran Wayne Sisson as Vice President of Technical Operations

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAM Maintenance/ Engineering proudly announces today that Wayne Sisson has been named Vice President of Technical Operations. Mr. Sisson will oversee all operational aspects of FEAM's Technical Operations enterprise, inclusive of the 28 U.S. line Maintenance locations and 700 plus personnel that form the Maintenance, Training, and Quality departments.

"Wayne's 30 plus years of proven technical expertise and industry knowledge will add significant value to all of FEAM's domestic and international business partners," said Dan Allawat, Chief Operating Officer. "Wayne's talents as an engaging leader will be a perfect fit within our growing team of industry-leading aviation experts and professionals."

Sisson's extensive background includes technical, engineering, and leadership roles at Boeing, British Airways, and HAECO Americas. At British Airways, he held the position of General Manager of Worldwide Line Maintenance, overseeing 180 line maintenance locations.

More about FEAM:

FEAM Maintenance / Engineering founded in 1992 is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing aircraft line maintenance services to a variety of domestic and international air carriers flying transport category aircraft. FEAM employs over 700 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians /Line Maintenance Engineers throughout the company's network of 28 domestic line stations. FEAM holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities including being the 1st U.S based MRO to receive Japanese Civil Aeronautics Board (JCAB) line maintenance approval. Learn more at www.feamaero.com

