First Cobalt to Present at TD Mining Conference and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, ASX: FCC, OTCQB: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its management team will be attending three upcoming conferences. First Cobalt will be speaking at the TD Mining Conference in Toronto and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). The Company will be hosting booths at both the VRIC, followed by the AME RoundUp in Vancouver.

TD Securities Mining Conference, Toronto (January 17-18, 2018)

President and CEO Trent Mell will speak during the the Keynote Lunch Panel on Thursday, January 18

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Vancouver (January 21-22, 2018)

President and CEO Trent Mell will present Monday, January 22 at 2:00pm PT in Workshop 5

Company representatives will be available at booth 510

AME Roundup, Vancouver (January 22-25, 2018)

Company representatives will be available at booth 837

The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings during all conferences.   

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is the largest land owner in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada. The Company controls over 10,000 hectares of prospective land and 50 historic mines as well as a mill and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials. First Cobalt began drilling in the Cobalt Camp in 2017 and seeks to build shareholder value through new discovery and growth opportunities.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.



Contact
visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact: Heather Smiles, Investor Relations, info@firstcobalt.com, +1.416.900.3891
