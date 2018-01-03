Plateau Uranium Inc. / Plateau Uranium reports 95% Uranium recovery from the Uranium-rich surface mineralization at the Falchani Discovery . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Uranium Inc. ("Plateau Uranium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) (FRANKFURT:QG1), a Uranium and Lithium development company, is pleased to announce the first metallurgical test result from the leaching of the uranium-mineralized rhyolites occurring at surface from the Falchani discovery at its Macusani Plateau lithium/uranium project in Peru. The work was completed by TECMMINE, a Peruvian metallurgical consulting company based in Lima, Peru, and was reviewed by Grenvil Dunn of Hydromet (Pty) Ltd. ("Hydromet"). The test work was conducted to determine the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics of the uranium-bearing rhyolites and if they are similar at Falchani to those from the Company's existing uranium resources and deposits in the north-eastern part of the project area.

Highlights

Leaching of 95% uranium using sulphuric acid at ambient temperatures of 20°C for 6 hours. Simple flowsheet identical to leach options used in 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA').

Initial results exceed previous work used in 2016 PEA for existing uranium deposits (88% U recoveries) providing excellent upside for future Falchani processing options.

Thick, potential higher uranium grades intersected from initial drill results at Falchani of 511-633 ppm U3O8 are 1.5 to 2 times existing resources used in 2016 PEA (289 ppm U3O8), which will improve potential processing footprint and lower throughput.

Falchani uranium mineralization is located immediately at surface, suggesting enhanced economic potential of the Falchani discovery relative to the 2016 PEA where an average stripping ratio of 2:1 was used and LOM mining costs represented 67% of the potential production costs, estimated to be $17.28/lb U3O8 produced.

The lithium-rich Falchani tuff unit mineralization averages 3,500 ppm Li (0.75% Li2O), is located deeper in the section and is uranium poor (averaging 10-15 ppm U), so was not considered for uranium extraction in this work. Lithium-rich mineralization remains open in all directions, and at depth.

Drilling and test work continues at Falchani and additional results will be released when available.

Ted O'Connor, CEO of Plateau Uranium commented: "This initial leach test result from the uranium-rich Falchani rhyolite is extremely positive. The higher-grade Falchani surface uranium mineralization leaches better than our existing uranium deposits under the same low temperature acid leach conditions, which is exciting, and could lead to lower production cost potential - improving on our already robust uranium-only PEA numbers.

"Adding the excellent uranium results with the discovery of very high-grade, deeper lithium mineralization that is distinct and separate from the thick surface uranium mineralization and the simple and effective lithium leach results we are demonstrating, makes Falchani a very exciting new discovery for the Company."

Details

A single leach test was conducted on a sample of mineralized rhyolite from Falchani drilling with 310 ppm U3O8 and 345 ppm Li. The sample was milled to 80% passing 150 microns and leached at atmospheric pressure, and ambient temperature of 20°C with sulphuric acid over 6 hours in a standard bottle roll test.

The test work achieved a uranium extraction of 95% at an estimated acid consumption of 20 kg/t. This very high uranium extraction to the aqueous phase in the initial leach test program is very encouraging and additional leach and precipitation test work on the Falchani uranium-rich rhyolite is planned.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Grenvil Dunn, Pr Eng (RSA), C Eng (UK), FIChE, MSAIMM, MSAIChE of Hydromet Pty Ltd, an independent technical consultant to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

About Hydromet Pty Ltd

Hydromet Pty Limited is an international consulting company for the metals and mining industry. The company is based in South Africa and was established in 2000 by its director Grenvil Dunn. Mr. Dunn is a Chemical Engineer with over 45 years of experience, particularly in mineral processing, flow sheet design and development with direct experience in uranium and lithium.

About Plateau Uranium

Plateau Uranium Inc. is a Canadian uranium and lithium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure. Plateau Uranium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'PLU', quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "PLUUF" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 'QG1'. The Company has 64,227,151 shares issued and outstanding.

