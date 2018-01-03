Redhawk Announces Notification of TSX Continued Listing Eligibility Review

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redhawk Resources Inc. (“Redhawk” or the “Company”) (TSX:RDK) (FWB:QF7) announces that it has been notified by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) that it is reviewing eligibility for continued listing of the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the TSX. The Common Shares are being reviewed under the TSX’s remedial review process and the Company has been granted 120 days to comply with all requirements for continued listing on the TSX, including with respect to financial condition and operating results, actively engaging in ongoing business and exploration and development expenditures. If the Company cannot demonstrate that it meets all TSX requirements set out in Part VII of the TSX Company Manual on or before May 1, 2018, the Common Shares will be delisted from trading on the TSX 30 days from such date.



The Company intends to work diligently with the TSX during the specified period to demonstrate that the Company satisfies the requirements for continued listing of the Common Shares. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve compliance with the TSX’s continued listing requirements within the required time frame.



Redhawk is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with a focus on the continued advancement of the Copper Creek copper-molybdenum project in San Manuel, Arizona. The advanced Copper Creek Arizona property consists of approximately 38 km² of contiguous patented and unpatented mining claims and state prospecting permits, located about 112 km northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

