Altiplano Receives Results and Payment from the First 100 Tonnes of Mineralized Cu-Au-Fe Vein Material at the Historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine in Chile

EDMONTON, Jan. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:APN) (OTCQB:ALTPF) (FWB:9AJ1) ("APN" or the "Company") updates the status of its Farellon Project in Chile.

At Farellon, during mid to late November 100 tonnes of low grade Cu-Au-Fe material was collected from the Hugo Tunnel crosscut into the Farellon Vein system at 295m. The results of the 100 tonne sample is reported in 4 batches of about 25 tonnes each below. At this location the 395M level horizontal drift commenced collection of a 2,000 tonne bulk sample of Cu-Au-Fe material. To date, at least 1,250 tonnes of this vein material from the drift has been moved to the stockpiles ready for delivery for toll milling during the early part of January 2018. The Company expects to release the drift sampling results in the near future.

FIRST SHIPMENT RESULTS OF 100.430 TONNES OF LOW GRADE CU-AU-FE VEIN MATERIAL

1) 26.458 tonnes @ 1.52% 2) 24.534 tonnes @ 1.86% 3) 25.327 tonnes @ 1.28% 4) 24.115 tonnes @ 1.23%

CEO John Williamson stated, "We are excited to have opened up a contract for toll milling and this first shipment of lower grade material paves the way for delivery of higher grade material commencing in January 2018."

As part of its ongoing program, APN is carrying out the recommendations contained in the APEX Report of February 10, 2017 filed on SEDAR for the exploration development of the Farellon project and is also relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization. There are no mineral resources or reserves on the property and the current mineral exploration activities are intended to be part of a program to determine if mineral resources can be identified.

Osbaldo Zamora Vega, P.Geol., Vice President of Exploration for Altiplano, is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (APN: TSX?V) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

