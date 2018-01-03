Rye Patch Gold Completes 2017 Principal Repayments on its Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, Jan. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Rye Patch Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RPM; OTCQX: RPMGF; FWB: 5TN) (the "Company" or "Rye Patch") reports that in December, 2017, the Company completed its US$4.0 million principal repayment and paid US$609,000 in interest pursuant to its credit agreement with Macquarie Bank Limited. An aggregate of US$5.1 million in principal repayments was made in 2017, reducing the outstanding principal balance to US$21.8 million. The credit facility was used in the construction and re-start of the Company's flagship Florida Canyon mine in Pershing County, Nevada.

"Now that the Florida Canyon Mine is up and running, our priority is the reduction of this debt. With approximately 20% of the outstanding balance already repaid in 2017, and with repayments scheduled for 2018, the majority of the credit facility is forecast to be repaid by year's end," commented William C. Howald, the Company's President and CEO.

About Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Rye Patch Gold Corp. is a Nevada based, Tier 1, mining company engaged in the mining and development of quality resource-based gold and silver mines and projects along the established Oreana trend in west central Nevada. Leveraging its strong financial position and cash to acquire the operating Florida Canyon Gold Mine, Rye Patch Gold Corp. now controls a trend?scale platform with mining operations, resource projects and exploration upside.

The combination of operations and organic growth along a major Nevada gold trend positions Rye Patch as an emerging mid-tier gold producer with tremendous value?added potential. For more information, please visit our website at www.ryepatchgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'William Howald'

William C. (Bill) Howald, CEO & President

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to future plans and objectives of the Company, future deliveries of gold, proposed operations of the Company including mine development, funding requirements, timeline for commercial production, future events and conditions and other statements that are not historical facts, all of which are based on assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward?looking statements as a result of the following assumptions and risk factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These assumptions and risk factors include: future deliveries of gold pursuant to the forward gold price contract facility, the achievement of mine redevelopment plans and achievement of commercial production; the availability of funds; the financial position of Rye Patch; the timing and content of work programs; the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; the reliability of calculation of mineral resources; the reliability of calculation of precious metal recoveries; the receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the Florida Canyon mine redevelopment and achievement of commercial production will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

