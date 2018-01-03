Cameo Resources Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Whabouchi Regional Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Resources Corp. (TSX.V:CRU) (OTC:SIDNF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report (the “Technical Report”) for the Company’s Whabouchi Regional Lithium Project in northern Quebec (the “Project”), comprised of the Dumont Property and the Montagne Property (formerly referred to as the “Spodumene Lake Property”). The Company acquired the option from Clean Commodities Corp. to earn an 80% interest in the Project over a four-year period, subject to certain terms and conditions (see news release dated November 30, 2017).



The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Darren Smith, P.Geol., a Qualified Person by the standards of National Instrument 43-101, authored the Technical Report. He is independent of both the Company and Clean Commodities Corp. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com, as well as on the Company’s website.

The Technical Report supports the disclosure respecting the Project made by the Company in its news releases dated November 30, 2017 and December 18, 2017, and there are no material differences between that disclosure and the Technical Report.

Qualified Person

The technical information in the Technical Report and this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and was reviewed and approved by Darren Smith, a Qualified Person and independent of Cameo Resources Corp.

About Cameo Resources Corp.

Cameo Resources Corp. is focused on enhancing shareholder value through astute acquisitioning of exceptional projects in perceived undervalued situations. The Company is continuing to seek out viable opportunities.

On behalf of the board of directors,

CAMEO RESOURCES CORP.

“Akash Patel”

Akash Patel

President



For further information, please contact

Akash Patel

President

604-446-6440

Email: akashp006@gmail.com

www.cameoresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.