Irving Resources Receives BLEG Results from its Omu Gold-Silver Project, Hokkaido, Japan

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received final Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) analyses from stream sediment samples collected during its 2017 field program at its 100% controlled Omu high-grade gold-silver project, Hokkaido, Japan. The recently completed 2017 exploration program at Omu was undertaken by Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) under the supervision of Irving personnel. BLEG analyses discussed in this news release are the second dataset of four to be released by Irving. Gravity data was discussed in Irving’s news release dated December 6, 2017, and detailed soil grid analyses and drone-based magnetics will be reported in news releases over the next few weeks as these become available. Irving’s 2017 field program was geared toward target generation in preparation for more advanced work including trenching and drilling in 2018.

Omu BLEG Au results by stream catchment


Omu BLEG Ag results by stream catchment


Omu BLEG As results by stream catchment


Omu BLEG Hg results by stream catchment


Omu BLEG Sb results by stream catchment


BLEG Analyses Reveal Extensive Mineralized Systems at Omu

About 100 stream sediment sites were sampled across the Omu project between June and October, 2017. Very fine clay sediment was collected from each location and subjected to ultralow gold and trace element analyses. Figures 1 and 2 illustrate gold (Au) and silver (Ag) results, respectively, and Figures 3, 4 and 5 present pathfinder elements arsenic (As), mercury (Hg) and antimony (Sb), respectively.

Au anomalism around the historic Omui mine area is far more extensive than previously recognized. Au response from stream catchments situated east and southeast of the kettle-shaped Omui mining lease suggests the footprint of mineralization extends into those areas. Of particular note is a strongly anomalous stream catchment situated about 1.5 km southeast of the mining lease. Similar elevated response is seen among elements Ag, As, Hg and Sb. Irving anticipates expanding its exploration efforts eastward and southeastward from Omui in 2018.

Stream catchments north and south of the historic Hokuryu mine area are strongly anomalous in Au indicating a substantially larger mineralized system is present than previously thought. Interestingly, stream catchments northwest of the catchment in which Hokuryu mine is situated return higher Ag, As, Sb and Hg responses than that at Hokuryu suggesting significant potential for new discovery away from the historic mine. These areas are dominated by steep terrain and heavy vegetation and little is known about the region. Irving anticipates prospecting these new areas further in 2018.

Strongly elevated Au, Ag and pathfinder elements found along the river extending northeast from the Hokuryu area are believed to reflect residual anomalism downstream from the Hokuryu mineralized center. An uptick in Hg anomalism is evident where this river passes by the Omu sinter terrace. Hg is commonly enriched in high levels of epithermal hot spring systems, so such a response is not surprising. Irving believes the Omu sinter represents an intact mineralized hot spring system making it a high quality exploration target.

Subtle but significant Hg and As anomalism is evident in stream catchments between Omui mine and the Omu sinter. Such response may indicate preservation of high-level parts of a mineralizing system in this area. At least two catchments are also slightly elevated in Au providing further intrigue for undiscovered potential. This area is believed to be underlain by a major graben-bounding fault discussed in Irving’s news release dated December 6, 2017. Irving anticipates conducting further prospecting activities in this region in 2018.

“Our 2017 BLEG sampling program, the first such survey to be conducted in Japan, has proven resoundingly successful,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Technical Advisor and a director of Irving. “Mineralizing systems around the historic Omui and Hokuryu mine areas are far more extensive than we previously thought. Subtle, high-level epithermal anomalies are evident from Omui northward to the Omu Sinter suggesting the graben-bounding structure we recently identified by gravity data may have been an important conduit for mineralizing fluids. We eagerly await remaining soil and magnetics data that will allow us to define drill targets for 2018.”

MINDECO staff, under supervision of Irving personnel, collected stream sediment samples discussed in this news release. Samples were dried, sieved, and then shipped to ALS Chemex, Vancouver for analysis. Gold was analyzed by ICP-MS following CN digestion and trace elements by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion. Standards and blanks were introduced at a rate of 1:20.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving Resources Inc.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President & Director

Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, the statement as to the expected receipt of results from various exploration and testing activities. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry as well as Irving having sufficient cash to fund the planned exploration activities.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59eb5714-c4c3-417b-8b58-311f0521f23b

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a992437d-e99c-449e-8ef2-b0f0442fb08c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca80687-e342-4d62-a87c-9014f73cbe97

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/417388fb-972b-496b-98e9-35ad20718fb6

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d39cecc-7fa6-4299-a7ba-e87267fc430b


For further information, please contact: 
Tel: (604) 682-3234    Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234    Fax: (604) 641-1214
info@IRVresources.com

