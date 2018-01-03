Nortec Minerals reports Assays, Phase 1 drilling, Tom 1 North - Priority 1 Target, Tomboko Gold Property, Northeast Guinea, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 3, 2018 - Nortec Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: NVT; OTC-PK: NMNZF) (the "Company" or "Nortec") - Nortec announces results from seven diamond core holes on the Tom 1 Target, Tomboko Project, Northeastern Guinea, West Africa (Figure 1). Five holes, TBDD003, 004, 005, 006 and 007 were drilled on Priority 1 Target (Figures 3 and 4) and two drill holes TBDD0001 and 002 were drilled on Priority 3 Target (Figure 3).

Highlights

- Assay results received from hole TBDD0007 include:

Cut-off 0.5 g/t and up to 2m internal dilution

- 9m at 2.74 g/t gold from 32m, including 3.57m at 3.91 g/t from 36m. - 7m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43m, including 1m at 17.1 g/t from 45m.



Cut-off 0.2 g/t and 2m internal dilution

- 19m at 2.64 g/t from 31m.

- Results define a significant orogenic gold system with both narrow high grade intervals and wide lower grade intervals opening up to the Southeast with drill hole TBDD0007.

- The gold system trending and raking to the Southeast, and is open down dip and to the Southeast.

- Drilling commencing from TBDD0003, 0004, 0005 and 0006 from the Northwest on the Priority 1 Target shows the gold values increasing to the Southeast (Table 1).

The core drilling program was halted pending receipt of the assays from the seven drill holes. This allowed to both conserve funds and time to interpret the geology and plan the next drilling phase. With the receipt of significant results in the last hole, TBDD0007, the next phase of drilling is expected to commence in late January 2018 to define and delineate the Priority 1 Target to the Southeast. This drilling will consist of less expensive Rotary Air Blast (RAB) and Reverse Circulation Drilling (RC). The drilling will also test the rest of the termite mound anomalies, geochemical soil and termite mound anomalies, as well as artisanal workings on the Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets. This is intended to further assist in defining target areas for carrying out an exploration program in a cost-efficient manner.

Mohan Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman comments, "We are very pleased with the receipt of significant results in drill hole TBDD0007. This provides the Company a great opportunity to systematically carry out a drilling program to define and delineate a shallow gold-bearing Priority 1 Zone as well as test all the other geochemical anomalies and artisanal workings."

Details with respect to the geology and historical geochemical results are contained in press releases on the Company's website. Further to the Company press release dated November 7, 2017, the Nortec is amending and updating the NI-43-101 Technical Report on review and comments by TSX Venture Exchange. The Report was filed on SEDAR on November 8, 2017.

The drill core was sawed in half and the samples were analysed by SGS Labs, an accredited laboratory in Bamako, Mali. A duplicate, a blank and a standard were inserted every 10th sample for quality control. Samples are processed by Fire Assay with A.A. finish under the SGS FAA505 protocol.

Mohan R. Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo, CEO, Nortec Minerals, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Vulimiri has approved the corporate and technical content contained in this press release

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company has a 49% interest in the Tammela Lithium and Gold Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone Metals (formerly Avalon Minerals), a public Australian mining company has earned the 51% interest and is carrying out the 29% Stage 2 earn-in interest on the Tammela Project. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki Lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka gold prospects that comprise the Tammela Project. Drilling on the Kietyonmaki returned values of 42.1m at 1.05% Li2O from 17.9m downhole, including 24.2m at 1.44% Li2O from 17.9m and 9m at 2.00% Li2O from 29m downhole. Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, "Mohan R. Vulimiri" Mohan R. Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performances or expectations implied by these forward looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location Map. Guinea, West Africa



Click Image To View Full Size

Area of drilling, Priority 1 Target

Figure 2: Outcrop Grab Sampling Results and location of drilling - Tom 1 North- Priority 1Target and Termite and Soil Geochemical Anomalies, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South and Tom 3 targets - Tomboko Permit. Note that grab samples may not necessarily be representative of the rock unit or the mineralization style being sampled.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Completed core drill holes, TBDD0001, 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005, 0006 and 0007 (all holes were drilled at -50? dip and an azimuth of 50?) - Tom 1 North Target, Tomboko Permit.

19m @ 2.64 g/t Au

Including 7m @ 3.57 g/t,

9m @ 2.74 g/t, 1m@17.1 g/t

Figure 4: Priority 1 Target - Completed core drill holes, TBDD0003, 0004, 0005, 0006 and 0007 (all holes were drilled at -50? dip and an azimuth of 50?) - Tom 1 North, Tomboko Permit. Zone appears to be trending and raking to Southwest based on the assay results (Table 1).

Table1 Drill Holes from Northwest to Southeast (Figure3 and 4) Priority 1 Target Hole No: from (m) to (m) interval grams/tonne TBDD0004 0 1 1 0.67 TBDD0005 0 1 1 1.18 TBDD0005 1 2.36 1.36 0.21 TBDD0006 0 0.7 0.7 0.36 TBDD0006 0.7 2 1.3 0.22 TBDD0006 57 58 1 0.36 TBDD0006 58 59 1 0.35 TBDD0006 79 80 1 6.50 TBDD0006 150 151 1 0.20 TBDD0006 151 152 1 0.16 TBDD0006 152 153 1 0.16 TBDD0003 15 16 1 0.62 TBDD0003 16 17 1 2.26 TBDD0003 17 18 1 5.24 TBDD0003 18 19 1 0.18 TBDD0007 31 32 1 0.20 TBDD0007 32 33 1 1.23 TBDD0007 33 34 1 2.04 TBDD0007 34 35 1 2.89 TBDD0007 38 39 1 4.28 TBDD0007 39 39.57 0.57 4.60 TBDD0007 44 45 1 1.65 TBDD0007 45 46 1 17.10 TBDD0007 46 47 1 2.58 TBDD0007 47 48 1 0.41 TBDD0007 48 49 1 0.32 TBDD0007 49 50 1 1.66 Drill Holes TBDD0001, TBDD0002 - Priority 3 Target TBDD0001 38 39 1 0.98 TBDD0002 10 11 1 0.52

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.