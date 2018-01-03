Manado Announces Blockchain Consultant Update

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC, January 3, 2018 / TheNewswire / Manado Gold Corp. ("Manado") (TSX-V: MDO) announces that BAAM Blockchain Ltd. ("BAAM") has identified two possible acquisition targets and presented a proposal for Manado to start a cryptocurrency mining facility from scratch.

Although no formal decisions have been made at this time, Manado's board is enthusiastic and optimistic about a potential cryptocurrency mining business model. Manado will be conducting due diligence on the proposals from BAAM concurrently with its due diligence of traditional mineral exploration properties.

Further due diligence will be subject to Manado completing its previously announced private placement offering (see press release disseminated November 21, 2017).

There is no assurance that Manado will enter the blockchain space on acceptable terms or at all.

About Manado Gold Corp.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company currently owns a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Clisbako Property.

About BAAM Blockchain Ltd.

BAAM Blockchain Ltd. ("BAAM") (www.baamblockchain.com) is a Vancouver based cryptocurrency mining and blockchain solutions Company. In addition, to consulting executives on the future economic impact of digital currency, BAAM also provides the following services: (i) setting up and managing turnkey cryptocurrency mining facilities; (ii) sourcing and building mining equipment; and (iii) connecting private blockchain business to members of the Canadian equity markets.

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Manado cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Manado's control. Such factors include, among other things, Manado's ability to complete the balance of the private placement financing, risks and uncertainties relating to Manado's limited operating history; the ability of the Company to effectively identify commercially viable blockchain opportunities or other consummate a transaction on acceptable terms or at all. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Manado undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

