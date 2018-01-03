Harte Gold Announces Board and Management Additions

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harte Gold Corp. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) is pleased to announce an update to the Board of Directors and Management team as the Company transitions the Sugar Zone Mine to production.



Highlights:

Fergus P. Kerr, P.Eng., has been appointed Director.

George A. Flach, P. Geo., has resigned as Director and Officer of the Company. Mr. Flach will continue to work with the Company on its exploration program for 2018 as an Independent Consultant.

Roger J. Emdin, P.Eng., has been appointed Vice President Operations of Harte Gold, responsible for the successful completion of the Sugar Zone Mine and for further development of the Company in association with the President and CEO and the Board of Directors.

Jeffery Hanson has been appointed Mill Superintendent.

David Stevenson, P. Geo., has been appointed Chief Exploration Geologist.

Cameron Andrews, P.Eng., has been appointed Mine Engineer.

Kim Hanson has been appointed Purchasing / Warehouse Coordinator.

Fergus P. Kerr, P.Eng.

Mr. Kerr is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience, including 14 years at Denison Mine’s Elliot Lake uranium mine, where he served as General Manager for five years. Subsequent to Denison, Mr. Kerr served as Area Manager at Inco’s Sudbury operations. Mr. Kerr is consulting globally with recent assignments in Mongolia, Indonesia and Australia and is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, London, UK.

“We welcome Fergus to the Board of Directors of Harte Gold as we transition from explorer to producer,” said Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO. “Fergus brings extensive operational experience and is a welcome addition to the team”.

Roger J. Emdin, P.Eng., Vice President Operations

Mr. Emdin has been with the Company since 2015 as VP Projects, and will now oversee all operating activities at the Sugar Zone Mine through construction and commissioning. Mr. Emdin is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience including previous employment at Glencore plc, where he was Mine Manager at the Nickel Rim South Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, through the transition from project to production. He is also Chair of the Board of the Center for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI).

Jeffery Hanson, Mill Superintendent

Mr. Hanson is a plant operations manager with over 30 years of mineral processing experience. Mr. Hanson has led the start-up and commissioning of several mineral processing operations, most recently as Plant/Mine Manager of the Silvertip Mine for JDS Silver Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Hanson worked as Plant Manager at Craigmont Industries’ Mt. Polley Site and Mill / Surface Manager at the Nyrstar, Myra Falls Mine, in British Columbia.

David Stevenson, P. Geo., Chief Exploration Geologist

Mr. Stevenson is a geoscientist with over 30 years of resource generation, management and property evaluation experience. Most recently, Mr. Stevenson acted as a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person (QP) on several comprehensive geological, structural mapping and due diligence reviews, including with Harte Gold in this capacity. Previously, Mr. Stevenson served as Principal Geologist, Minerals and Metals Group, Exploration/Mine Manager, Wolfden Resources Inc. and Vice President, Mustang Minerals Corp. Mr. Stevenson has a Bachelor of Science, Honours in Geology from the University of New Brunswick and Master of Science from Queen’s University.

Cameron Andrews, P.Eng., Mine Engineer

Mr. Andrews has approximately 8 years of experience in engineering and mine planning capacities. Most recently Mr. Andrews was a Mine Planner for Klondex Mines Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Andrews was a Mining Engineer for the Sumitomo Pogo Mine. Mr. Andrews is a graduate of the Lassonde Mineral Engineering Program at the University of Toronto.

Kim Hanson, Purchasing / Warehouse Coordinator

Ms. Hanson is an experienced purchaser and inventory manager with over 20 years of experience. Most recently, Ms. Hanson served as Procurement Purchasing Coordinator for JDS Silver Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Hanson held a range of responsibilities from Office Management to Purchaser.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen G. Roman

President and CEO

Email: sgr@hartegold.com

Shawn Howarth

Vice President, Corporate Development

E-mail: sh@hartegold.com



