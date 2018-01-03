Arctic Star Exploration Uplisted in the United States to OTCQB Marketplace Under the Symbol ASDZF

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2018) - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) (OTCQB: ASDZF) (FSE: 82A1) (WKN: A2DFY5) (the "Company" or "Arctic Star") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol ASDZF. The company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol ADD on the TSX Venture Exchange and 82A1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. There is no action required by current shareholders as a result of this change.

Arctic Star is currently exploring the Timantti Diamond Project (the "Project", see press release dated November 23, 2017) located near the township of Kuusamo, Finland. Ground geophysics are nearing completion and will be followed up with a drill program consisting of approximately 8 drill holes (1,500m). Exploration is focussed on two previously discovered diamondiferous kimberlites known as the "Black Wolf" and "White Wolf"kimberlites. The Project is located approximately 450 kilometers Northwest of the operating Grib Diamond Mine and includes a 243 hectares Exploration Permit and 5,700 hectares Exploration Reservation.

The Company also has diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption) and a rare metals project in BC (Cap). Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for numerous world class diamond discoveries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP.

/s/ Patrick Power

Patrick Power, Executive Chairman

+1 (604) 218-8772

/s/ Scott Eldridge

Scott Eldridge, President and CEO

+1 (604) 722-5381

scott@arcticstar.ca

