Ximen Mining Corp Announces LEI Number

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM) (the “Company” or “Ximen”) has been assigned the legal entity identifier (LEI) No. 549300T815YGO0N29O21. The European Union has adopted regulations that require use of the LEI as a barcode equivalent aimed at pinpointing systemic risks.

About the legal entity identifier (LEI)

The legal entity identifier (LEI) number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (such as companies, banks and investment funds). It is used to comply with a variety of financial reporting requirements. The Deutsche Borse Group has stated that, "The LEI will clearly assist the regulatory authorities in monitoring and analyzing threats to the stability of the financial markets, (but) it can also be utilized by counterparties internally for risk management purposes."

Ximen meets the requirement for all companies listed on German stock exchanges (such as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) to have an LEI number by Jan. 3, 2018.

According to the website of the Deutsche Bourse Group, the LEI number will affect most aspects of the securities markets in Europe, including trading, clearing, settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity management, market data, and indices.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project are located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A1W2EG

