CNX Resources Corporation Acquires Noble Energy's General Partner Interest in CONE Midstream Partners LP; Board Approves Amended Gas Gathering Agreement with CNX; CONE Midstream Partners LP Renamed CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM); CNXM Will Ho

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX") and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM") jointly announced today that CNX has closed its previously announced acquisition of Noble Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: NBL) ("Noble") 50% membership interest in CONE Gathering LLC, which holds the general partner interest and incentive distribution rights in CONE Midstream Partners LP. In conjunction with the closing, CONE Midstream Partners LP was renamed CNX Midstream Partners LP and will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CNXM" effective January 4, 2018.

Separately, CNXM announced today that its board of directors, following prior approval by the Board of Director's Conflicts Committee, which consists entirely of independent directors, has authorized CNXM to enter into an amendment to its gas gathering agreement (the "GGA") with CNX Gas Company LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNX. As part of the amendment to the GGA:

CNX will dedicate approximately 63,000 dry Utica acres to CNXM, of which approximately 51,000 will be located in the development company I, or DevCo I, area, which is 100% owned by CNXM.

CNX has provided a minimum well commitment of 140 wells over the next four years in the DevCo I area that provides CNXM with downside protection and continued cash flows to support distribution growth.

CNXM has agreed to a major system expansion to support production from the newly dedicated Utica areas.

This amendment is expected to help CNX unlock the stacked pay potential of the core of southwest Pennsylvania and capitalize on economies of scale, which would support accelerating drilling activity and production moving forward. CNXM believes this will result in a higher level of confidence to support sustainable distribution growth into the future, which in turn will benefit CNX, which owns 21.7 million common units, the general partner interest, and the incentive distribution rights in CNXM. In addition, CNX and Noble have agreed to divide equitably their jointly owned water assets so that either CNX or Noble will own all of the formerly jointly owned water assets within agreed upon areas.

"Owning 100% of the general partner of CNXM, while simultaneously amending the existing GGA, is very significant for CNX," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "CNX will benefit from increased control and flexibility with respect to the scope and timing of midstream development, which in turn will give CNX a greater level of optionality in its development plans and future drop opportunities. Ultimately, this GGA allows CNX to lock in our multi-year development plan under mutually beneficial terms for both CNX and CNXM. The single sponsor MLP model is the first key step in unlocking the value potential of CNX Midstream."

"For CNXM," Mr. DeIuliis said, "the amended GGA is expected to lock in distributable cash flow growth, enabling CNXM to maintain its strong distribution growth policy for the next several years."

As part of the change in ownership, effective immediately, Nicholas J. DeIuliis will serve as the chief executive officer (CEO) of CNXM, in addition to his current role as president and CEO of CNX. Also, effective immediately, Donald W. Rush will serve as the chief financial officer (CFO) of CNXM in addition to his current role as CFO of CNX.

Following the closing of the acquisition, Nicholas J. DeIuliis, Donald W. Rush, and Timothy C. Dugan will join Stephen W. Johnson and the three existing independent directors to constitute the board of directors of CNXM.

The changes to CNXM's management team and board of directors illustrate CNX's intent to better align the strategic initiatives of CNX and CNXM to unlock the growth potential for both companies.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as the financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as the legal advisor to CNX. The conflicts committee was advised by Evercore on financial matters and Baker Botts L.L.P. on legal matters.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2016, CNX had 6.3 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available on our website www.cnxmidstream.com.

This press release serves a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributed to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CNX Midstream's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not CNX Midstream, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

Important Information about Company Names and Stock Trading Symbols

Effective November 28, 2017, the company known as CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNX) separated its gas business (GasCo or RemainCo) and its coal business (CoalCo or SpinCo) into two independent, publicly traded companies by means of a separation of CoalCo from RemainCo.

The gas business, CNX Resources Corp. (RemainCo, GasCo or CNX), continues to be listed on the NYSE, retaining the ticker symbol "CNX". Information regarding CNX and its natural gas business is available at www.cnx.com.

The coal business, CONSOL Energy Inc. (SpinCo, CoalCo or CONSOL), is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol: "CEIX". CoalCo owns, operates and develops coal assets, including the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the Baltimore Marine Terminal, and approximately one billion tons of greenfield coal reserves. Information regarding the new CONSOL Energy and its coal business is available at www.consolenergy.com.

The master limited partnership that was named CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CNXC) has changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP and trades on the NYSE under a new ticker symbol: "CCR". CONSOL owns 100% of the general partner of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (representing a 1.7% general partner interest), as well as all of the incentive distribution rights and the common and subordinated interests in CNX Coal Resources LP that were owned by CNX prior to the spin-off. Information regarding CONSOL Coal Resources LP is available at www.ccrlp.com

Following the closing of CNX's purchase of Noble Energy's 50% interest in CNX Gathering LLC, the master limited partnership that was named CONE Midstream Partners, LP has changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP and will trade under a new ticker symbol: "CNXM". CNX indirectly owns 100% of the general partnership interests of CNX Midstream Partners LP as well as all of its incentive distribution rights. Information regarding CNX Midstream Partners LP will be available at www.cnxmidstream.com.

