Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that Dr. Nicole Bernex has been elected to Buenaventura's board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Igor Gonzales is retiring due to personal reasons after four years of service.

Mr. Roque Benavides, Chairman of Buenaventura´s Board of Directors commented, “We are honored to have Nicole join Buenaventura´s board of directors. Her vast experience in environmental affairs, human sustainable development and water management will be extremely valuable as we continue to expand our footprint organically with a focus on sustainable mining practices.” He continued, “Nicole will join Buenaventura’s board as an independent member, in line with our Company’s goal to consistently provide shareholders with the highest level of corporate governance.”

Dr. Bernex is Head Professor of the Department of Humanities and Academic Head of the Center of Research in Applied Geography (CIGA) at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, and is a member of the Water, Weather and Development program of the Global Water Partnership (GWP). She is also consultant to international entities such as the World Bank's Water and Sanitation Program and the UNDP’s Human Development Index (HDI) Program. Dr. Bernex has been President of the Geographical Society of Lima, Peru (SGL) since 2016 and President Emeritus of the GWP Peru since 2009.

Dr. Bernex holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the Paul Valéry University in Montpellier, France. She also holds a Master’s degree in Geography from the Paul Valéry University and a Doctorate in Geography from the Paul Valéry University.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines, as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache) and is developing the San Gabriel Project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

