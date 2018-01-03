Copper Lake Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:CPL) (Frankfurt:W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, which had a turnout in person or by proxy of 26.93% of its issued and outstanding shares. All of management’s nominees for directors being Terrence MacDonald, Jeffery Malaihollo, Paul Mcgroary, Gary O’Connor and Edward Yurkowsky were approved by shareholders. All resolutions were approved as proposed by more than 99% of the shares voted.



Terry MacDonald, CEO commented, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders and all stakeholders for their support over the past year. As we enter 2018 we are very excited to finally begin the next stage of drilling the primary targets to advance our Marshall Lake property.”

For more information on these matters, please refer to Copper Lake's Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

About Copper Lake Resources

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing two significant properties located in Ontario, Canada:

The Marshall Lake VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold property is an advanced exploration stage property located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario via good all weather gravel road from the Trans-Canada Highway and just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line.



Copper Lake currently has a 68.75% interest in the property and has the option to increase its interest to 75% by incurring additional expenditures of $595,000 by July 15, 2018. The Company can further increase its interest to 87.5% by taking the project to bankable feasibility stage.



The Norton Lake nickel, copper, PGM property (69.79%) is located in the southern Ring of Fire area, approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake property, and has a NI 43-101compliant measured and indicated resource of 2.26 million tonnes @ 0.67% Ni, 0.61% Cu, 0.03% Co and 0.46 g/t Pd.





On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Terrence MacDonald”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

www.copperlakeresources.com

Contact:

Terrence MacDonald

Phone: 416-561-3626