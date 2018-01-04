Great Atlantic Announces LEI Number

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV:GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) has been assigned the legal entity identifier (LEI) No. 549300L0T9CNTE0F1Q35. The European Union has adopted regulations that require use of the LEI as a barcode equivalent aimed at pinpointing systemic risks.

About the legal entity identifier (LEI)

The legal entity identifier (LEI) number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (such as companies, banks and investment funds). It is used to comply with a variety of financial reporting requirements. The Deutsche Borse Group has stated that, "The LEI will clearly assist the regulatory authorities in monitoring and analyzing threats to the stability of the financial markets, (but) it can also be utilized by counterparties internally for risk management purposes."

Great Atlantic meets the requirement for all companies listed on German stock exchanges (such as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) to have an LEI number by Jan. 3, 2018.

According to the website of the Deutsche Bourse Group, the LEI number will affect most aspects of the securities markets in Europe, including trading, clearing, settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity management, market data, and indices.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Zinc, Cobalt, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

