Torq Resources Appoints Dan McCoy, Ph.D. as Chief Geologist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ) (OTCQX:TRBMF) (“Torq” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel T. McCoy, Ph.D. as the Company’s Chief Geologist. Dr. McCoy has worked extensively in the mineral sector for over 27 years, specializing in precious metals exploration primarily in North and South America and Africa. He led the team credited with discovering the multi-million ounce Esaase gold deposit in West Africa. He also led the acquisition and exploration of the El Barqueño project in Mexico which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. from Cayden Resources Inc. in 2014.

Michael Kosowan, President and CEO commented, “Dan McCoy is a tremendous addition to the team. He is a highly respected leader in the exploration industry and has the insights and experience needed to drive Torq’s next stage of growth. Dr. McCoy will lead the technical team in advancing our Newfoundland exploration portfolio and in identifying new geologic opportunities.”

Dan McCoy was the former Chief Geologist at Cayden Resources and Keegan Resources (now Asanko Gold). He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Keegan Resources from 2004 to 2010. Dr. McCoy served as Senior Geologist at Placer Dome from January 1997 to November 2004, where he coordinated acquisitions and field programs for Placer's Nevada generative exploration office. From 1992 to 1995, he was a teaching and research associate at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and also served as a contract geologist for other major metals companies throughout the United States. He was a Director of Cayden Resources Inc. and Keegan Resources and is currently an Independent Director of Auryn Resources. Dr. McCoy obtained his Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Alaska.

Dr. McCoy has joined Torq on a full-time basis to be the Company’s technical lead and be responsible for all geologic operations.



About Torq Resources:

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company’s management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Its initial asset is a 120,000-hectare land package in Newfoundland, Canada, an emerging gold jurisdiction. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

