Brazil Minerals, Inc. Adds Multiple Diamond Kimberlites to its Mineral Bank

PASADENA, California, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that it has entered into a joint venture with respect to primary diamond sources in Brazil, to be developed by Artemis Diamond Corporation ("Artemis"), a diamond-focused company. Artemis will become one of the Brazil Minerals portfolio companies. The areas announced here contain 92,961 acres and thirteen known kimberlites and the project is in late stage of permitting with the Brazilian national mining department after diamonds were confirmed. Photos of sampled diamonds are included at the end of this release.

Marc Fogassa, the CEO of Brazil Minerals commented, "This is a highly exciting development. Primary diamond areas are incredibly rare in size with such large number of active kimberlites. Our technical team with three renowned geologists with over one hundred years of collective expertise on diamonds is advancing this project well."

Brazil Minerals has assembled a robust team of geologists, mining engineers and other local experts with trained eyes for seeking out opportunities and filtering projects. The Company has been bulking up on its mineral bank of high quality properties – currently encompassing mineral rights for diamond, gold, manganese, industrial sand – because of what it sees as a near inexhaustible demand for quality gems, precious metals and commodity mineral supplies on a global basis. Please refer to the table below for a breakdown of mineral rights acreage.

BMIX Mineral Bank:

Primary Diamond (kimberlites): 92,961 acres

Secondary Diamond (alluvial): 27,612 acres

Gold: 105,370 acres

Manganese: 4,970 acres

Industrial Sand: 4,995 acres

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX), through various consolidated subsidiaries has title to mining concessions for gold and diamonds, and a mineral bank with rights for multiple minerals. One of BMIX's subsidiaries is Jupiter Gold Corporation ("Jupiter Gold"). More information on BMIX is at www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Contact:

Marc Fogassa

CEO, Brazil Minerals Inc.

+(213) 590-2500

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-minerals-inc-adds-multiple-diamond-kimberlites-to-its-mineral-bank-300577471.html

SOURCE Brazil Minerals Inc.