Bankers Cobalt Corp Announces Agreement to Acquire Interests in Six Additional Cobalt and Copper Concessions in the DRC

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:BANC) (the “Corporation” or “Bankers”) announces that it has entered into an agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in six additional concessions in southern DRC Copperbelt. Bankers now has a total of 20 concessions with potential for cobalt and copper in the DRC and having a total area more than 297 km². Bankers now has one of the largest DRC exploration land packages held by a junior mining company.

The concessions are all located in the southern DRC Copperbelt. One of the concessions is contiguous to the Corporation’s Kankutu project and is also contiguous to the operating Kimpe cobalt and copper mine. Bankers exploration teams have been conducting work programs consisting of surface sampling, pits, trenching, and now geophysics at the Kankutu and Comima/Comipad projects and concurrently an ongoing drilling program at the Kabolela project.

Kevin Torudag, the President of Bankers DRC subsidiary stated, “The acquisition of interests in six additional concessions in the DRC Copperbelt shows our commitment to our plan for expansion and maintaining our lead in the junior mining sector for cobalt and copper in the DRC. It is also important to note that the acquisitions are the culmination of a relationship that has developed over two years. We will continue to assess and acquire additional properties to add to our land package.”

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world class Canadian standards. This will address the supply chain custody and verifiable sources of ore issue being imposed on processors in the DRC by consumers. Bankers holds rights to 20 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area more than 297 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 20 concessions capable of being currently explored and developed. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern Copperbelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is one of the front runners in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BANKERS COBALT CORP

“Stephen Barley”



President & CEO.



For further information:

Phone: 604.684.6730

Email: info@bankerscobalt.com

Website: www.bankerscobalt.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of the Corporation, including statements relating to the Corporation’s rights to earn interests in additional concessions, the Corporation’s status as a leader in junior mining sector for cobalt and copper in the DRC, the outlook of the Corporation’s business, the Corporation’s intention to acquire additional concessions, the Corporation’s ability to explore and develop the concessions, the ability of the Corporation to meet standards for verifiable supply chain custody and the results of any development and exploration. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Corporation will not earn its interest in certain concessions and that exploration program and results will differ from those that currently are contemplated. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.