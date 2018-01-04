Newlox Receives European Legal Entity Identifier

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / 4 January 2018 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE: LUX | Frankfurt: NGO) has received its Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) bar code equivalent in accordance with European Union regulations.

The relevant assigned ID is, 967600I104NEWN5G0683

The legal entity identifier number is a 20-digit alphanumeric code. It is an internationally standardized and globally valid identifier for financial market participants. Its purpose is to clearly and unequivocally identify contracting parties (such as companies, banks and investment funds) and provides compliance with a variety of financial reporting requirements.

According to the Deutsche Bourse Group, the LEI number will affect most aspects of the securities markets in Europe, including trading, clearing, settlement, custody, collateral and liquidity management, market data, and indices.

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. is focused on recovering contaminants and residual precious metals from residual historical waste from a century of inefficient artisanal and small-scale mining. The Company is concentrating on politically and socially stable jurisdictions in Latin America.

Newlox has agreements with local artisanal mining cooperatives to provide a steady supply of feedstock and is currently testing its first processing plant in Central America with its experienced engineer and metallurgist. Hundreds of years of mining history in Latin America and current inefficient artisanal processing provide the Company ample opportunity to grow its business model. Newlox has identified a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also effect positive change in the environmental and social landscape through its operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo. is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Telephone: +1 778 998 0867

Email: ryan@newloxgold.com

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: info@newloxgold.com

