Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Timonen, Saku Eero Juhana

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20180104094838_6

Transaction date: 3.1.2018

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 15000 Unit price: 30.86198 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15000 Volume weighted average price: 30.86198 EUR

