Lithium Exploration Group Benefits from Continued Crude Oil Bull Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Exploration Group (USOTC:LEXGD) announced today that the financing of the White Top project in Louisiana continues to progress nicely. The initial data scrubbing on the seismic data is complete, with the time depth migration expected by the end of January. The independent consultant will be meeting with the whole team again in Houston on January 17 to get a final update of the seismic results and update the report and findings.



Crude oil prices have risen more than $10 per barrel over the past few months, and continue to climb higher which has substantially increased the overall value of the royalty LEXG controls. Once the seismic data is fully processed, the company intends to have another independent reserve report completed to place a value on the future cash flows, with the goal of adding that asset to its balance sheet.

"The team in Houston continues to work on the closing documents with their lead investor. Their hope is to begin the development drilling in February," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "The price of oil is up over 20% since we made the investment last spring, and the steady increase in the price of oil over the past few months has been a true blessing that we hope to see turn into substantial cash distributions this year."

Independent Analysis of White Top Seismic Data

