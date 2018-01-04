Wallbridge Announces Appointment of Dr. Attila Pentek as Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Attila Pentek as Vice President, Exploration effective January 1, 2018, subject to TSX approval. Dr. Pentek is an established geologist with over 10 years of national and international experience in the mining industry.

Dr. Pentek has been involved with Wallbridge for more than 10 years and most recently was Wallbridge's Senior Geologist, and acted as Project Manager for the Company's Broken Hammer open pit mine.

"Attila has been a key part of Wallbridge's exploration and mining success over the last several years. Not only is he a proven exploration and resource/reserve geologist but he has also been instrumental in identifying and reviewing new opportunities for Wallbridge over the last couple of years, including the acquisition of the Fenelon Gold Property in 2016. This experience, including his background at Broken Hammer, will be extremely beneficial as we move forward with the Fenelon bulk sample, exploration at Fenelon and in Sudbury, and with new initiatives in 2018," stated Marz Kord, President and CEO.

Dr. Pentek graduated from Eotvos Loránd University in Budapest in 2006 with a Master's degree in geology and obtained a Doctorate in geology from Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest in 2010.

Dr. Pentek replaces Mr. Joshua Bailey who has left the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Bailey contributed greatly to the Company's exploration programs over the last 13 years.

Alar Soever, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "We thank Joshua for his time at Wallbridge and his efforts in developing and executing the Company's exploration programs. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently preparing to develop its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold Property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample targeted to start in 2018. Wallbridge is also pursuing other additional advanced stage projects which would add to the Company's near term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to active exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 12.7% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited).

SOURCE Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.