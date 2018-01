AJAs Deadline Approaching

HALIFAX, Jan. 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Journalists in Atlantic Canada are encouraged to submit their stories and images by midnight February 1, 2018 to the Atlantic Journalism Awards 37th annual competition. Details of the 28 categories and entry guidelines can be found at www.ajasonline.org and www.AJAs.ca or call 902-478-6026 All entries are made on the AJAs' online entry system.

Submissions are reviewed by panels of judges from coast to coast and three finalists from each category are announced in early April. The gold and silver winners will be presented at a gala dinner and awards show on Saturday, April 28 at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel.

SOURCE Atlantic Journalism Awards