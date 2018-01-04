Mineral Mountain Ltd. Joins OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (“Mineral Mountain” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MMV) is very pleased to report that the Company has been called to trade on the OTC Market’s prestigious tier, OTCQX International. The Company (OTCQX:MNRLF) (TSXV:MMV) trades in the United States on OTCQX under the symbol “MNRLF”.



Mineral Mountain Resources began trading on OTCQX International on January 2nd , 2018. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.OTCQX.com and www.OTCMARKETS.com.

“OTCQX companies demonstrate their commitment to providing superior information to investors and maintaining the highest quality standards,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to welcome Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. to join OTCQX”.

James Bern, a United States attorney and a partner in the law firm, Berns & Berns in New York city, will serve as Mineral Mountain’s principal liaison (“PAL”) on OTCQX, responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and U.S. securities law.

About the OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the world’s largest electronic marketplace for broker-dealers to trade unlisted stocks. It’s OTC Link ™ platform supports an open network of competing broker-dealers that provide investors with the best prices in over 10,000 OTC securities. In 2016, securities on OTC Link traded over $192.9 billion in dollar volume, making it the third largest U.S. equity trading venue after NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange. OTC markets categorize the wide spectrum of OTC-traded companies into three tiers-OTCQX (the quality-controlled marketplace for investor friendly companies), OTCQB(R) ( the U.S. reporting company marketplace for development stage companies), and OTC Pink™ ( the speculative trading marketplace)- so investors can identify the level of quality of information companies provide. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group makes the unlisted markets more transparent, informed, and efficient, visit www.OTCMARKETS.com.

