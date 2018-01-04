Aurania Resources Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ARU) (“Aurania” or the “Company”)

At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Aurania Resources (“Aurania” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

