UEX Appoints Laurie Thomas VP Corporate Relations

Nan Lee Retires as VP Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2018) - UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Laurie Thomas, CPA, CMA, CPIR has been appointed as Vice President Corporate Relations effective January 2, 2018.

Ms. Laurie Thomas is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Professional in Investor Relations with more than 20 years of professional experience. Before joining UEX, Ms. Thomas held the position of Manager, Investor Relations at Cameco Corp., one of the world's largest uranium producers. She was responsible for developing, executing and measuring the success of the IR marketing strategy. Her role saw her spending a great deal of time on the road, managing investor road shows and conferences attended by Cameco's senior executive. She held a number of accounting positions before starting with Cameco in February 2006 in the Finance department and ultimately joining the investor relations team in November 2007.

"I am excited that Laurie has joined UEX. Her extensive background in the uranium sector, as an Investor Relations and accounting professional will be of immeasurable benefit to the UEX Management Team in the coming months and will help steer the Company towards continued success as we emerge from these challenging uranium markets."

Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO

The Company also announces that Ms. Nan Lee has retired from the Company effective December 31, 2017. Ms. Lee has held the position of Vice President, Project Development since 2011.

"I would like to thank Nan for her contributions to the Company. Despite the challenges of the uranium markets, Nan has provided UEX with valuable insight and has skillfully guided our Company through several project studies. I have been privileged to work with Nan during these past 7 years and, together with current and former members of the Board and Executive, I would like to wish the best to Nan and her family in her retirement."

Graham Thody, Director

About UEX

UEX (TSX: UEX) (OTC: UEXCF) (FRANKFURT: UXO) is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company involved in fourteen uranium projects, including three that are 100% owned and operated by UEX, one joint venture with AREVA Resources Canada Inc. ("AREVA") that is 90.1% owned by UEX and is under option to and operated by ALX Uranium, as well as eight joint ventures with AREVA, one joint venture with AREVA and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited, which are operated by AREVA, and one project (Christie Lake) under option from JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited and operated by UEX. The fourteen projects are located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt, which in 2015 accounted for approximately 22% of the global primary uranium production. UEX is currently advancing several uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Christie Lake deposits, the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project (located 50 km north of Fission's Triple R Deposit and Patterson Lake South Project, and NexGen's Arrow Deposit) the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Deposit located at its 100%-owned Hidden Bay Project.