Reunion Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2018) - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of a total of 5,500,000 incentive stock options to two senior executive officers of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.16 and will be vesting over a period of two years.

About Reunion

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has 319,916,587 common shares issued and outstanding. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.reuniongold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

