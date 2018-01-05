Reunion Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2018) - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of a total of 5,500,000 incentive stock options to two senior executive officers of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.16 and will be vesting over a period of two years.
About Reunion
Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has 319,916,587 common shares issued and outstanding. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.reuniongold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Contact
Reunion Gold Corp. Rejean Gourde, President & CEO David Charles CFA, Investor Relations +1 450.677.2585 info@reuniongold.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"