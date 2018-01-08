Mexus announces plans for El Scorpio Copper Project;  Update on Santa Elena Mine

CABORCA, Mexico, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG)(“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced today that progress at the Santa Elena mine is moving steadily ahead. The mine staff is returning after the long Mexican holiday and is preparing for the company’s first pour. The grades returning to the gold recovery pond continue to increase and, when proper returns are met, will lead to production. Mexus JV partner, MarMar Holdings, is in full control of operations. MarMar has brought in additional experts who are knowledgeable in all areas of recovery. The experts are working on the original Merrill Crowe gold recovery system which has included the addition of a clarifier and improved plumbing. This system will be the primary gold recovery system once the current plant is maximized. “MarMar is doing a great job at the Santa Elena mine. In addition to what we have stated they also are looking at recovering the gold which was previously captured in activated carbon.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.



Mexus also announced that it is moving forward with its El Scorpio copper project. The El Scorpio concession is located 80Km from Hermosillo, Mexico. Management feels that rising copper demand and the resulting increase in copper prices make this the time to move forward on this project. Early assays on this property showed Au samples in excess of 1 g/t and Cu at 2%. The company believes that this property could host a copper porphyry system. The plan is to begin a drilling program which will be the basis for an expanded 43-101 report.

CEO Paul Thompson stated, “I want our shareholders to understand that Mexus is moving forward with its plan become a major minor. The end game is to have multiple properties producing metals in the next few years. MarMar is well in control of the Santa Elena project which affords us the ability to move forward on our other projects. The coming months will be an exciting time for our shareholders as we announce new developments and plans on multiple properties.”

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. Mexus recently joint ventured its flagship property with MarMar holdings of Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. The mine is producing gold. The company is also a partner with MarMar holdings at the San Felix mine in Northern Mexico. This 26,000 + acre property is ready for production which is planned for 2018. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Cautionary Statement

CONTACT: Inquiries - Paul Dent, 425-478-4908 pdent@mexusgoldus.com