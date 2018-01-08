Troilus Gold Announces New Senior Management Additions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 8, 2018) - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:TLG) ("Troilus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new additions to its technical and capital markets team as it focuses on the mineral expansion and potential restart of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine (the "Troilus Project"). The Troilus Project, located northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec, Canada, produced more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper from 1997 to 2010.

Troilus welcomes Mr. Paul R. Pint, as President, who has concurrently resigned as President of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Along with Mr. Pint's appointment, Troilus is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Timmins as Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development, Mr. Ian Pritchard as Senior Vice-President of Technical Services, Mr. Blake Hylands as Vice President of Exploration, and Ms. Caroline Arsenault as Vice-President of Corporate Communications. These appointments follow the recent additions of Mr. Denis C. Arsenault as Chief Financial Officer and of Mr. Peter Tagliamonte as Executive Director and head of the Company's technical team (see press releases dated October 31 and December 20 for more detail). The Company also welcomes Ms. Brianna Davies as Corporate Secretary and Legal Counsel, replacing Mr. Damian Lopez who has resigned, effective immediately.

Justin Reid, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Troilus, commented, "I am pleased to welcome my former colleague and partner at Sulliden Mining Capital, Paul Pint, as President of Troilus. Supported by his extensive industry experience and breadth of global relationships, Paul will lead the Company's capital markets initiatives. Along with his appointment, I am thrilled to welcome our new technical team, most of whom will be transitioning from Sulliden to focus 100% of their efforts on Troilus. With a proven track-record of successfully developing mine projects globally, I am confident that the team we have assembled is perfectly suited to advance our project. A number of our senior executives have worked alongside each other for over a decade, and have seen a number of their former gold companies taken over at significant premiums. This extensive mineral exploration, development and operations experience will be invaluable as we focus our efforts on advancing the Troilus Project."

Mr. Pint brings over 25 years of professional capital markets experience. He began his career on the Institutional Equity team at CIBC World Markets, where he held various senior positions and was instrumental in building and developing their Private Placements and Small Cap Equity group. Over his career, he has held a number of senior positions at various financial institutions and boutique investment banks in Canada. Mr. Pint has been involved in over 500 financings for companies in North America and globally. Mr. Pint has been the Executive Chairman of Aguia Resources since January 2016, and formerly acted as President of Sulliden Mining Capital. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Timmins is a mining executive with over 20 years of technical and corporate development experience at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Placer Dome Inc. He most recently worked for Agnico Eagle as Vice-President, Corporate Development. During his tenure at Agnico, Mr.Timmins participated in the construction of the Kittila Mine in Finland and was involved in several key acquisitions and numerous strategic investments into the junior mining space. Prior to working at Agnico Eagle, he worked in various operational capacities in the Red Lake camp for Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins is a graduate of Queens University (MBA), the University of British Columbia (M.Sc.) and Bishops University (B.Sc.).

Mr. Pritchard brings over 30 years of experience in project and operations management in the mining industry both in North America as well as internationally. Mr. Pritchard's mining experience includes the management of pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, engineering, procurement and construction management projects. He has held senior executive positions at various organizations worldwide including SNC-Lavalin and De Beers Canada.

Mr. Hylands is a professional geologist with experience in gold, base metals and iron ore in Canada and internationally. He has held technical and corporate development positions for several junior mining companies; most recently for Sulliden Mining Capital, and also Coastal Gold Corp. from 2010 to 2015, where he developed grassroots mapping and sampling programs, managed large scale drill programs, and helped transition projects from early exploration to resource definition stage. Mr. Hylands holds a B.Sc in Geology from Western University in London, Ontario.

Ms. Arsenault has been managing Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for various mining companies for over 10 years. She is the former Manager of Investor Relations for Sulliden Gold Corp., a publicly traded gold development company with projects in Peru and Quebec. She also formerly provided consulting services to several other mining companies, including Central Sun Mining, Mason Graphite Inc., Copper One Inc., and Dacha Strategic Metals. She holds a Bachelor of Industrial Design from OCAD University in Toronto.

Ms. Davies is a corporate securities lawyer with over ten years of experience working as corporate secretary and legal counsel to various publicly traded junior mining companies. Ms. Davies has a broad range of international experience in the mining industry having held roles with companies with projects in North America, South America, Russia, Australia, Mali, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso. Brianna received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Law in 2005 and an Honours B.A in Economics from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada in 2002.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold is a Toronto-based development-stage mining company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine. The 4,700 hectare Troilus property is located northwest of the Val-d'Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus Project as an open‐pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

