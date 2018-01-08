Falco Strengthens Management Team

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 08, 2018) - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FPC) ("Falco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronald Bougie to the position of Vice President Engineering and Construction and Mr. Guy Belleau to Mine General Manager for the Horne 5 Project.

Mr. Bougie has over 25 years of construction and project development experience gained throughout the construction of several successful mining and industrial projects. Prior to joining Falco, he served as Executive Vice President Engineering, Construction and Operation for the Ciment McInnis project, a $1.5 Billion project. Mr. Bougie previously led the construction efforts of the $944 Million Renard diamond mine as General Manager, Engineering and Construction. He also played a key role as General Manager, Engineering and Construction during the development and construction of the $1 Billion Canadian Malartic gold mine and currently Canada's largest gold producer.

Mr. Belleau is a professional mining engineer with over 25 years of industry experience gained while working with several senior Canadian based mining companies. Most recently, he held the Mine General Manager role at the Ã‰lÃ©onore gold mine, a $2 Billion project. During his eight-year tenure at the Ã‰lÃ©onore Gold mine, he was responsible for the preliminary feasibility studies, exploration, permitting, engineering, construction, and extraction activities and processing at the plant. Under his leadership, the Ã‰lÃ©onore Gold mine was recognized for its outstanding safety record in the 2016 calendar year with the John T. Ryan National Safety Trophy for Metal Mines.

Luc Lessard, President & CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ronald and Guy, two outstanding QuÃ©bec mining leaders, to the Falco team, as we will benefit from their experience and expertise in the successful development of the Horne 5 Project. These key appointments further strengthen the quality of the Falco team and puts the Horne 5 Project in a very enviable position to continue with its efficient development timeline to production."

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of QuÃ©bec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Company and currently owns 12.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Company has 188,957,863 shares issued and outstanding.

