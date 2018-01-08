Avino Announces Final Approval to Graduate to TSX

NYSE - MKT: ASM

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE-American: ASM; TSX-V: ASM; FSE: GV6, "Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares ("Shares") and its warrants ("Warrants") on the TSX on January 8, 2018. Concurrent with the TSX listing, the Shares and Warrants will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The trading symbol of the Shares and Warrants will continue to be "ASM" and "ASM.WT", respectively.

Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one (1) additional Share at an exercise price of US$2.00, subject to adjustment, until November 28, 2019.

David Wolfin, President and CEO of the Company commented, "We are very pleased to announce this significant achievement for Avino that confirms our development and growth as a company. The TSX is Canada's most senior stock exchange and we anticipate that this move will provide Avino with greater visibility in the marketplace and access to a broader and more diverse range of international and institutional investors."

About Avino

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing approximately 500 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently ramping up for future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

