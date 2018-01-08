Enforcer Gold Appoints Vice President of Exploration

TSX-V: VEIN | FSE: N071

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN – FSE: N071) is pleased to announce the appointment of Antoine Fournier as Vice President of Exploration.

President & CEO, Steve Roebuck, comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome Antoine Fournier to the Enforcer team. Antoine is a highly skilled geologist and mining executive with a diverse background in exploration in northern Ontario and Quebec. He is particularly experienced in the Abitibi greenstone belt and will be a key asset in directing Enforcer's future property acquisitions and exploration programs. Our goal is to build the Company's property portfolio and become a prominent and highly successful explorer in the Abitibi, and Antoine has the skills to facilitate this path."

Antoine Fournier, MSc, géo:

Antoine Fournier has over 25 years' exploration experience for precious and rare metals, industrial minerals and diamonds and corporate management experience with junior mining exploration companies. Most recently he oversaw the restructuring of Big North Graphite to CobalTech Mining (TSX-V: CSK) and was part of management and board until CobalTech's subsequent takeover in December 2017 by First Cobalt (TSX-V: FCC). From 2014 to 2016, Antoine was chief geologist with Monarques Gold (TSX-V: MQR) and played an instrumental role in redefining the company's exploration activities and acquisition of its exploration assets in the Abitibi greenstone belt. Prior to Monarques, Antoine was chief geologist for Standard Graphite (TSX-V: SGH) where he assisted in the restructuring and acquisition of a graphite and gold property portfolio in Québec and was responsible for all exploration activities. In 2005 he assisted in the spin-off and creation of Threegold Resources (TSX-V: THG) and through 2012 was responsible for the acquisition of exploration assets, financings and exploration activities as part of management and board.

Antoine Fournier holds a BSc in Geology from Concordia University and an MSc in Economic Geology from McGill University, where he focused on the rare earth elements associated with the St-Honoré carbonatite in Quebec. He is a professional geologist registered with Ordre des géologues du Québec.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is earning a 100% interest in the Montalembert Gold Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX, FSE: GIMN, OTCQX: GLBXF). The 7,300-hectare property is located 125 km west of Chibougamau in Quebec's prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The property lies 5 km from a paved highway and hydro-electric power and has easy access to skilled labour, fuel, accommodation and other industry-related services, allowing for relatively low exploration costs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Enforcer Gold