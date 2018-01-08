Wellgreen Platinum Changes Name to Nickel Creek Platinum

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Wellgreen Platinum Ltd. ("Wellgreen") is pleased to announce a corporate rebranding and name change to Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") to reflect the new direction of the Company and the uniqueness of its asset, which is one of the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide and Platinum Group Metals ("PGM") deposits in North America. "We are thrilled to complete our corporate rebranding to Nickel Creek Platinum, a name which reflects our company's significant endowment of nickel and PGMs, particularly in an environment of rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles that require extensive use of these metals," said Diane R. Garrett, President and CEO. "We are also extremely gratified by the fact that our principal project is located in the Yukon, a Canadian Territory with a well-established culture and support for responsible mining, a factor which is particularly important to all of our stakeholders."

The new name is effective immediately; however, the Company will begin trading on the TSX under its new name and new ticker – NCP – on or about January 11, 2018. The Company expects to begin trading under its new name and a new symbol on the OTCQX at or about the same time. Our domain name and website address has changed to www.nickelcreekplatinum.com. Any visitors to our current website address and any communication to our current electronic mail addresses will be redirected accordingly.

Concurrent with our rebranding, we have renamed our 100%-owned Ni-Cu-PGM project to Nickel Shäw (from Wellgreen). The project name recognizes our partnership, commitment and close community ties with the Kluane First Nation. The word "Shäw" (pronounced "sho") in Kluane means "big" – thereby translating to "big nickel" – a very suitable name for a project which is host to over 2.0 billion pounds of contained nickel (in Measured & Indicated resources1). The Nickel Shäw project contains the Wellgreen deposit, as well as the Arch, Quill, Burwash, and Formula targets, comprised of 786 mineral claims totaling 14,382 ha. Our entire property package lies within the settled land claims of the Kluane First Nation, as defined by their treaty with the Canadian and Yukon Governments.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw project with a view to creating Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. The project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw project into a leading North American nickel, copper and PGM producer.

Qualified Person

The technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by John Marek of IMC. Mr. Marek is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and an independent consultant to the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, regarding the commencement of trading under the Company's new name and trading symbols, the growing demand for electric vehicles, the potential for growing demand for nickel and PGMs, the undertaking of future activities, work programs and development at the Nickel Shäw Project, realization of the potential of the Wellgreen deposit, converting inferred resource material to measured and indicated, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

____________________________ 1 Total Measured + Indicated Resource: 362.0 MMT containing 0.26% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.231 g/t Pt, 0.244 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Au, and 150 ppm Co

