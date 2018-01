DLV Resources Ltd. announces $3.2 million financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TSXV – DLV.H

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV" or the "Company") (TSXV – DLV.H) is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of up to 40 million Units (the "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for proceeds of $3,200,000. The private placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

